Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.82% of Snap worth $4,115,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882 in the last three months.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

