Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $320.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

