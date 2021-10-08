SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,631.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.91 or 0.00033219 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $6.01 million and $122,631.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.