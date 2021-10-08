Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 779,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,652. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

