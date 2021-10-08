Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 358.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQM. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

