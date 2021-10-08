Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.93

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and traded as high as $84.78. Sodexo shares last traded at $84.78, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.