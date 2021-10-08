Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.58. 736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

