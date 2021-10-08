Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.88 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

