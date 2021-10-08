SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.32

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.32 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.34). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,587,063 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of £615.89 million and a PE ratio of -33.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.32.

SolGold Company Profile (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

