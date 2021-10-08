South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

South32 stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 26,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.97. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

