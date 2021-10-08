Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 34.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 246.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.