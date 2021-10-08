Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Down 0.3%

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.10. 15,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 20,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several research firms have commented on SSBK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

