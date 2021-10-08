SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 121,818 shares.The stock last traded at $51.85 and had previously closed at $51.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

