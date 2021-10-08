SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 328,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,615,358 shares.The stock last traded at $165.54 and had previously closed at $164.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

