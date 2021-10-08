Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $475,925.81 and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

SXUT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

