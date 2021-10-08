Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,780 ($49.39) per share, for a total transaction of £189 ($246.93).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, with a total value of £120.81 ($157.84).

SXS traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,639 ($47.54). The company had a trading volume of 305,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,621. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,890.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,711.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

