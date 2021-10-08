Splinterlands (SPS) Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

