Splintershards (SPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.11 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00063025 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.