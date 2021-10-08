Spore (SPORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,807.00

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Spore has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $106,807.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00226163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00102862 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012313 BTC.

About Spore

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore's official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

