SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $55.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 830 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,021,000 after buying an additional 176,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

