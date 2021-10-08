Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.98. Sprinklr shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

