Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock valued at $120,937,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

