S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €20.26 ($23.84) and last traded at €20.78 ($24.45). Approximately 408,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.82 ($24.49).

SANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

