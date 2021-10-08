STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.38. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

