Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €61.95 ($72.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

