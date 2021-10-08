Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Up 6.4%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 2,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 324,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The stock has a market cap of $653.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

