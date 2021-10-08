Staker Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Staker has a market capitalization of $2,827.67 and $36.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Staker has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

