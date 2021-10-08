Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Stamps.com worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.24. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.