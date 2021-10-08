Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $13.78. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,692 shares.

SLFPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.8181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

