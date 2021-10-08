Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $369,172.68 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 60,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,118. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

SMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,148,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

