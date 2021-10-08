Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. 88,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,555. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

