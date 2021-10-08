State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 8,847 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.68 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

