State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.24% of EPR Properties worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

