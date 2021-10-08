State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.56% of Oceaneering International worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

