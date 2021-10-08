State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of BEAM opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

