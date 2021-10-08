State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,472 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

