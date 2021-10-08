State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.10.

ALB opened at $222.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.