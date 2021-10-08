State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

