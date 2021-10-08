State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.54.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.