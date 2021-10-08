State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.22 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,999 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

