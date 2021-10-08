State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.32 Million Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,916 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.19% of frontdoor worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

