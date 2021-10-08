State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.98 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.37% of SiTime worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $214.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,355.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $239.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

