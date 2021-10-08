State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.02 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Allegiant Travel worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

