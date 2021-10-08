State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

