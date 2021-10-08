State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.32% of Main Street Capital worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

