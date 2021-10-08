State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.66% of Griffon worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 66.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 3.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

