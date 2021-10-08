State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,701,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS opened at $269.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day moving average of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

