State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.