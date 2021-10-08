State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 132,656 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,656 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

