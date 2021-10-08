State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,532 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Snap-on stock opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

